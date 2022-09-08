‘Last Light’: What Did You Think of Matthew Fox’s Return to TV? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Last Light Season 1, Episode 1, “The Dawning.”]

Peacock‘s new series Last Light is marking a big milestone for star Matthew Fox as it’s the actor’s first TV role since Lost more than ten years ago.

While he made an impression on viewers as Jack Shephard in the former ABC drama, Fox is taking on the new role of Andy Yeats, a petro-chemist who is put to the task of identifying the problem with tainted oil, something that the world is highly dependent upon. As is seen in the opening episode, disruptions in the world’s oil supply make way for a chain reaction of problems.

Adding an extra layer of drama, when dragged to the Middle East on a business trip to identify this problem, Andy is also separated from his family who are going through a situation of their own. While he promises to meet his wife Elena (Joanne Froggatt) and son Sam (Taylor Fay) in Paris for the boy’s impending eye surgery that could determine his future ability to see, his daughter Laura (Alyth Ross) is home alone in London.

What ensues is a chaotic turn of events as an investigation to uncover the reason behind these oil issues arising in the Middle East turns into a life-or-death situation for Andy. Based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel, Last Light sounds exciting on paper, but is it an exciting return for Fox onscreen?

Last Light, Season 1, Streaming now, Peacock