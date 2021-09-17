‘The Boys’ Season 3 Wraps Production – See the Cast’s Reactions

The Boys Season 3 is on its way, as the series and its stars have officially announced that the third season has wrapped production. Based on the comic book series of the same name, the show follows a group of vigilantes as they attempt to expose the corruption of superheroes and the powerful corporation that controls them.

The series’ Twitter account posted an official wrap video for the new season, featuring several cast members announcing the end of production, including Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Cameron Crovetti, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Antony Starr, Colbie Minifie, and Erin Moriarty.

Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021

While the lighthearted video was filled with funny reactions, including Jensen Ackles stating “I’m gonna continue being drunk,” the video ended with a heartfelt statement from Karl Urban to the crew, praising all the hard work put into the show. “Every single one of you has stepped it up this year. And, you know, I think this is gonna be our best season yet,” he stated.

Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk, shared the video on Instagram, captioning it with, “And THAT’s a WRAP on #Season3 of @theboystv !!! Disrespectfully of course!” Quaid, who stars as Hughie, also took to social media to celebrate the third season, promising wild things to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laz Alonso 🧿🆘🇨🇺 (@lazofficial)

👍🏻THATS A WRAP ON SEASON 3!👍🏻

Thank you to everyone who worked on this season. This thumb is for YOU! Love this cast and crew so much. I can’t wait for you guys to see just how fucked up this season is. You’re not ready. @TheBoysTV #TheBoys #Season3 pic.twitter.com/V4AJEbPjWw — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) September 10, 2021

The cast’s love for each other is clear, as Moriarty, who plays Annie January/Starlight, shared a photo of her with Quaid and Fukuhara hanging out after the season’s wrap, along with some memories from filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Moriarty (@erinelairmoriarty)

Nathan Mitchell, aka Black Noir, also shared his appreciation for the cast, posting on Twitter, “These people expand my heart.”

These people expand my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EQF6lqq1bv — Nathan Mitchell (@itsNateMitchell) September 9, 2021

The series received five Emmy Award nominations this season for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie.

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video