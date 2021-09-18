The Emmys, Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali,’ A Political ‘Fiasco,’ Lifetime’s ‘Imperfect High’

Look for The Crown, Ted Lasso and The Queen’s Gambit to make strong showings at Sunday’s Emmy Awards on CBS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Ken Burns’ epic four-night Muhammad Ali documentary is a fully rounded biographical portrait of the legendary boxer. From the makers of Slow Burn, Epix docuseries Fiasco adapts a podcast shining new light on the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s. Sherri Shepherd stars with Dance Moms regular Nia Sioux in Lifetime’s cautionary drama Imperfect High.

SUNDAY: TV celebrates TV—though these days, streaming and premium cable shows tend to hog the spotlight—in the annual awards show, returning to a mostly in-person format with Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) as host. Among the highlights: a high-energy opening number and an “In Memoriam” segment with music from Leon Bridges and The Late Show’s Jon Batiste. The Emmys can be notoriously difficult to predict, but with last year’s drama and comedy winners (Succession and Schitt’s Creek) not in the running, the door seems wide open for Netflix’s The Crown and the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso to take top honors, with Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit favored over HBO’s Mare of Easttown in the hot limited-series category. (Go here for my takes on the nominees.) And expect a poignant moment should the late Michael K. Williams win, as he’s expected to, for his supporting performance in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Courtesy of Michael Gaffney/PBS

SUNDAY: Ken Burns is our greatest American documentarian, so it’s fitting that he turns his attention—collaborating with daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon as writer/co-directors—to “The Greatest,” which is how larger-than-life boxer-humanitarian Muhammad Ali became known. Airing over four nights (through Wednesday Sept. 22), the film is a knockout of sheer narrative power, capturing Ali’s defiant, charismatic personality as he polarized America with his embrace of Islam and opposition to the Vietnam War, which temporarily cost him his heavyweight title. (See the full review.)

SUNDAY: From the podcasting folks that produced last year’s riveting Slow Burn docuseries about Watergate, a new six-part series tackles one of the biggest political scandals of the 1980s: the Iran-Contra affair, a low point for the Reagan presidency. Key players and journalists lay out the facts involving the illegal “arms-for-hostages” deal with Iran, with proceeds intending to fund the Contras in Nicaragua, which Congress had prohibited. The hearings were spellbinding TV, and this ought to be as well.

SATURDAY: A sequel of sorts to 2015’s Perfect High, this is a throwback to a time when “issue-of-the-week” TV movies were a broadcasting staple. This cautionary tale of teen substance abuse stars Sherri Shepherd as the concerned mom of Hanna Brooks (Dance Moms’ Nia Sioux), whose desire to fit in as the new girl at Lakewood High is heightened by her anxiety disorder and a romantic triangle that lands her in a life-threatening situation.

Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

Evil

SUNDAY: “Evil is organizing,” warns David (Mike Colter), the priest-in-training, in another excellent episode of the supernatural thriller that shifts focus back to the sinister doings at RSM Fertility. Kristen (Katja Herbers) is newly rattled about RSM’s involvement in the birth of her daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco)—who’s experiencing a more bizarre than usual adolescent fixation on body image—and gets a nasty surprise when she checks on the eggs they’re storing. In the creepiest subplot, Kristen’s wayward mother Sheryl (the wonderful Christine Lahti) is introduced by the scheming Leland (Michael Emerson) to a slick “influencer” (Tim Matheson) who could have stepped out of the pages of Rosemary’s Baby.

