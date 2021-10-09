Revisit Favorite Episodes of ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ With FETV Marathon

It wasn’t long after widower Jed Clampett (Buddy Ebsen) loaded up his truck and moved his mountain family to Beverly Hills that this 1962–71 comedy became TV’s No. 1 show. The Beverly Hillbillies‘ six-hour October 10th marathon, bookended by its first and final episodes, hits the highlights. Here are three storylines that always delight.

1. When the Clampetts go Hollywood

In Season 3, Jed, ornery mother-in-law Granny (Irene Ryan), daughter Elly May (Donna Douglas), and nephew Jethro (Max Baer Jr.) become the owners of a movie studio. Legendary columnist Hedda Hopper convinces them to keep making “great pictures,” then regrets it after the Clampetts star in a riotous four-minute silent Western (4:30/ 3:30c).

In a surprisingly sweet Season 5 episode, they mistakenly believe three-time Oscar nominee Gloria Swanson, who guest stars, is auctioning her possessions because she’s broke (6/5c).

2. When Jethro is courtin’

A particularly racy two-part misunderstanding from Season 2 (3:30/2:30c and 4/3c) finds clueless Jethro pining for a stripper, and dancer Chickadee (Barbara Nichols) believing she’s been “engaged” for a performance at the Clampett mansion!

3. When Granny gets physical

The Season 2 favorite in which she boxes a kangaroo airs at 3/2c!

The Beverly Hillbillies, Sunday, October 10, 2/1c, FETV