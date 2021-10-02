‘Bewitched,’ ‘Perry Mason’ & More Timeless Comfort TV Classics For the Whole Family

Looking for comfort classics on TV? Look no further than FETV where several favorites like Bewitched, Perry Mason, and Leave it to Beaver among others are airing.

Take a step back in time with these five memorable series on FETV, from family hijinks to crime capers, below.

Leave It to Beaver (Weekdays 11am/10c)

TV Guide Magazine called this classic family series “one of the most honest, most human and most satisfying situation comedies on TV.” On Thursday, September 30, at 11:30am/10:30c, catch “The Pipe,” a 1958 episode, with an anti-smoking message. When Ward (Hugh Beaumont) discovers someone has been huffing on his pipe, he assumes the culprit is teen son Wally (Tony Dow) and punishes him. Will the Beaver (Jerry Mathers) set things right by admitting that he and a friend were the would-be smokers?

Bewitched (Weekdays, noon/11am c)

You’ll laugh so hard you might start to cry. Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) certainly sheds plenty of tears in the 1968 episode airing Friday, October 1, at noon/ 11am c, “Weep No More My Willow” (the series airs weekdays at noon/11am c). The good witch gets caught in a spell intended to cure her ailing willow tree…but soon Samantha is the one in a flood of tears, leaving Larry Tate and Gladys Kravitz (David White and Sandra Gould) to think the worst of her husband, Darrin (Dick York).

Perry Mason (Weekdays 4/3c - 6/5c & Nightly 8/7c - 10/9c)

We have no objection…to enjoying the calm, reassuring presence of Raymond Burr as Perry Mason on a daily basis. On Wednesday, September 29 (8/7c), the ace Los Angeles defense attorney comes to the aid of a troubled youth who’s accused of murder in a 1963 episode called “The Case of the Devious Delinquent,” which features future General Hospital star David Lewis as the young man’s uncle.

The Beverly Hillbillies (Weekdays, 9am/8c)

It’s looking like a zoo inside the Clampetts’ mansion, and Granny (Irene Ryan) is all riled up in the 1964 episode “The Critter Doctor,” airing Tuesday, September 28 (9:30am/8:30c). First, Elly May (Donna Douglas) calls in a vet instead of relying on Granny’s homespun skills. Then the elderly Clampett mistakes a salesman selling bug repellent (a pre–Lost in Space Mark Goddard) for said vet. Antics ensue in this acting tour de force for Ryan.

Mannix (Weeknights, 10/9c - midnight/11c)

Private eye Joe Mannix (Mike Connors) took plenty of punches over eight seasons. But in the 1970 episode “Time Out of Mind,” airing Saturday, October 2, at 10/9c, he agrees to help out a friend of his secretary Peggy Fair (Gail Fisher) by looking for former world-champ boxer Sonny Carter (Brock Peters). He’s accused of killing a fight fixer, and Mannix has his work cut out for him—Sonny would rather flee than face the police.

