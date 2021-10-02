‘Vera’ Is ‘Armed With Her Instincts’ When Solving Cases in Season 11

The body count continues to grow for intrepid Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) on Season 11 of the long-running mystery, Vera, based on the character from Ann Cleeves’ bestsellers.

In the two feature-length episodes that debuted in September, Vera once again relies on her loyal team — and her own logic — to solve complicated crimes. She’s “armed with her instincts and perception of people,” says exec producer Phil Hunter.

See Also Comfort TV: Our 12 At-Home Engrossing Drama Picks & Where to Watch Them TV Insider staffers reveal the character dramas and mysteries keeping them entertained, from classics like 'The West Wing' to newer faves like 'Grey's Anatomy.'

In the first case, a local builder’s corpse is found at Collingwood Monument in Tynemouth, England. “DCI Stanhope questions how such a seemingly beloved figure could be attacked so viciously,” explains Hunter.

She also questions Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty), who seems distracted. “Vera knows when he’s not 100 percent, and she needs [his] 100 percent to get results,” says Hunter. “She’s supportive, but only in the way Vera can be, which is direct.” And isn’t that why we love her?

Vera, Streaming Now, BritBox

