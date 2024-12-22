As ‘Vera’ Returns, Catch Up With 13 Alums of the British Drama

After 13 seasons — and, coincidentally, 13 cast departures — the British crime drama Vera is coming to an end.

The 14th and final season will premiere on BritBox with one two-hour installment on Thursday, January 2, 2025, and conclude a week later with another two-hour installment on Thursday, January 9, 2025, according to a post from the streamer.

In the first episode, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) investigates the death of a young man on the banks of the Tyne in a possible case of revenge. And in the second, she returns to a place of childhood memories when a body is found at the base of the legendary stones known was the Dark Wives. “This poignant episode weaves past and present together, making for a compelling and emotional farewell,” BritBox says in a synopsis.

