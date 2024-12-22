As ‘Vera’ Returns, Catch Up With 13 Alums of the British Drama

'Vera' alums Wunmi Mosaku, Cush Jumbo, and Kingsley Ben-Adir
Vera

 More

After 13 seasons — and, coincidentally, 13 cast departures — the British crime drama Vera is coming to an end.

The 14th and final season will premiere on BritBox with one two-hour installment on Thursday, January 2, 2025, and conclude a week later with another two-hour installment on Thursday, January 9, 2025, according to a post from the streamer.

In the first episode, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) investigates the death of a young man on the banks of the Tyne in a possible case of revenge. And in the second, she returns to a place of childhood memories when a body is found at the base of the legendary stones known was the Dark Wives. “This poignant episode weaves past and present together, making for a compelling and emotional farewell,” BritBox says in a synopsis.

Ahead of Vera’s chapters, catch up with the show’s alums with the photo gallery below.

Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku (DC Holly Lawson)

Earlier this year, Mosaku starred in the British comedy-thriller series Passenger and reprised her Loki role in the film Deadpool & Wolverine. Next year, she’ll star opposite Michael B. Jordan in the horror movie Sinners.

Paul Ritter
Paul Ritter (Billy Cartwright)

Sadly, Ritter died of a brain tumor in 2021 at the age of 54. Before his death, the actor starred in the British sitcom Friday Night Dinner and the HBO drama miniseries Chernobyl and filmed an appearance in the film Operation Mincemeat.

Cush Jumbo
Cush Jumbo (DC Bethany Whelan)

Jumbo, now known for her roles in The Good Wife and The Good Fight, starred in the Apple TV+series Criminal Record and the film Balestra this year. You’ll also see her in the upcoming historical drama film Angels in the Asylum.

Sonya Cassidy
Sonya Cassidy (Celine Ashworth)

Cassidy recently appeared in the TV shows The Last Kingdom, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and The Hunt for Raoul Moat. She also joined the Season 3 cast of Prime Video’s action series Reacher in the role of DEA agent Susan Duffy.

Clare Calbraith
Clare Calbraith (DC Rebecca Shepherd)

Calbraith’s TV appearances of late include the TV shows Tell Me Everything, Grace, and The Jetty. She also played real-life TV news producer Sam McAlister in the Prime Video historical drama miniseries A Very Royal Scandal.

Kingsley Ben-Adir
Kingsley Ben-Adir (Dr. Marcus Sumner)

Ben-Adir has played notable figures on screen lately: Barack Obama in the miniseries The Comey Rule, Malcolm X in the film One Night in Miami…, and Bob Marley in the biopic film Bob Marley: One Love. He also starred as the rebel Skrull Gravik in Disney+’s Marvel series Secret Invasion.

Kenny Doughty
Kenny Doughty (DS Aiden Healy)

Doughty, who just left Vera last year, recently filmed the upcoming British drama series The Au Pair. He also joined wife Ashley Jensen in Wax Fruit, an in-the-works TV drama set in Victorian Scotland and based on books by Guy McCrone.

Lisa Hammond
Lisa Hammond (Helen Milton)

Hammond recently recurred in the British comedy series Smothered and guest-starred on the Netflix crime drama Young Wallander. More recently, she voiced the character Anna in the animated British children’s series The Rubbish World of Dave Spud.

Noof McEwan
Noof McEwan (DC Hicham Cherradi)

McEwan recently played Corv on the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor. And this year alone, he guest-starred as Lord Petri on Bridgerton, played a supporting role in the Scottish crime drama Rebus, and lent his voice to the video game Still Wakes the Deep.

Christopher Colquhoun
Christopher Colquhoun (Dr. Anthony Carmichael)

Colquhoun’s latest TV appearances include guest-starring spots on The Man Who Fell to Earth and The Sandman. Coming up, he’ll join Jonathan Bailey in a West End production of the Shakespeare play Richard II.

Steve Evets
Steve Evets (PC George Wooten)

Evets now plays Farmer Jim in the British comedy-drama series Brassic, and he starred in last year’s sci-fi thriller film Vestige. You might have also caught him in Gentleman Jack a couple of years ago: He played Mr. Pickels in that HBO biopic series.

Ibinabo Jack
Ibinabo Jack (DC Jacqueline “Jac” Williams)

Jack hasn’t appeared on screen since her Vera departure last year, but she did appear in the recent Netflix romance film Love at First Sight. She also spent part of last year playing Zelma Bullock in a touring production of the Broadway musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Paul Kaye
Paul Kaye (Dr. Malcolm Donahue)

Kaye, who also exited Vera after its 12th season, returned to TV this year in the Hulu period drama Shardlake, playing Brother Jerome in that historical mystery series. He also voices the character Yirrell in the new animated Netflix holiday movie That Christmas.

