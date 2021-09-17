One Chicago’s Jesse Lee Soffer & Nick Gehlfuss Hint at Big Things to Come on ‘P.D.’ & ‘Med’ (VIDEO)

Viewers aren’t the only ones who are surprised by the One Chicago shows on NBC as they continue to draw high ratings but the actors involved are also continuing to find out unexpected stories for their characters. Case in point, talking with actors Jesse Lee Soffer from Chicago P.D. and Nick Gehlfuss from Chicago Med about their respective new seasons that kick off on Wednesday, September 22, along with Chicago Fire

On Med, Gehlfuss talked about new characters showing up this season but said for Will Halstead, “there’s a secret investigation that’s going on that I was surprised to be a part of and happy to be a part of,” he says. He says there is a “restructuring of the show” given the cast changes that will be evident when the new season begins.

Over on P.D., Will’s brother, Detective Jay Halstead (Soffer), who became engaged last season to girlfriend Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridaikos), will have some conflict given she was involved with some not-so-legal activities last season with Sgt. Voight (Jason Beghe). How long before Jay figures out there’s something going on with her? “He is a detective so you would hope sooner rather than later,” laughs Soffer.

Chicago Med, P.D. and Fire kick off their new seasons on September 22 on NBC