‘Superman & Lois’: Will the Kent Family Remain United in Season 2?

Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing tells us what’s coming up in Season 2 of the CW superhero drama.

Where are you in terms of prepping for next season?

Todd Helbing: I [recently] pitched the season [plotlines] to the studio, so we’re just starting.

Season 1 hit that perfect ratio between action and drama. How do you manage that?

The team of writers that I get to work with are really smart, a lot smarter than me, about how to do this. [Laughs] And I think we just weigh, “Does this piece of action land emotionally?” If it doesn’t, then let’s get rid of it.

How will the fact that their kids are now part of the action—and possibly in danger—impact Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin)?

What you’ve seen so far is that they’re always a united front. They have very logical discussions even though they both come from different points of view. I think, moving forward, we might want to get underneath that a little bit more and see [how they differ]. This season will be a great opportunity to do that.

Tal-Rho has been vanquished, but is Adam Rayner, who played him, sticking around?

We always talk about a sort of Loki-Thor dynamic between Tal and Superman, and we’d love to see him pop in occasionally. So I would say you haven’t seen the last of him.

Can you tease your next villain? Have we heard of them?

You have, yes. The only tease I will say is, in the same way that we took Morgan Edge and twisted the mythology a little bit—made him Clark’s brother and ultimately the Eradicator—we’re trying to go into the comic books to find lesser-known villains and reinvent them. We can introduce them and people can then go read the versions in the comics.

Any plans on pulling in villains from Supergirl who already hate Kryptonians?

I think we’ll try to avoid double-dipping as much as we can. [Laughs]

