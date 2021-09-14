2021 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews: ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘TWD’ Universe & More Make the Lineup

The Paley Center for Media has unveiled the lineup for its 15th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews as highly anticipated and buzzworthy new shows of the fall 2021 season are highlighted.

Dramas, comedy, family programming, and more take center stage for the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews which become available to the public on Monday, September 20. Meanwhile, Citi cardmembers and Paley Center Members can view programs on Tuesday, September 14, six days ahead of the general public.

“We are very excited to present one of the most anticipated programming lineups of the year, all while giving our Paley fans a truly binge-worthy experience with all-at-once access to our panel discussions,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We thank Citi for returning as an official sponsor, ensuring that even more entertainment enthusiasts have access to these enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television today.”

Conversations set to take place at this year’s PaleyFest Fall TV Previews are American Rust, The Big Leap, CSI: Vegas, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Ghosts, The Harper House, Love Life, One of Us Is Lying, Ordinary Joe, Our Kind of People, Queens, Rhodes to the Top, Tacoma FD, The Walking Dead Universe, and The Wonder Years.

The impressive lineup features several of these new and returning shows’ stars for panels moderated by reporters, actors, and more. Among the moderators for the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews are TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s Jim Halterman for Ordinary Joe, Kate Hahn for The Big Leap, and Emily Aslanian for One of Us Is Lying.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews support the Paley Center’s education initiatives and programs centered around social issues and the role of media in our society. Find out how you can become a member by visiting paleycenter.org and learn more about gaining early access to the programs, mentioned above, by checking out citientertainment.com.