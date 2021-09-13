If you want more shows like Shark Tank, it sounds like this new competition series coming to USA Network is right up your alley.

From world-renowned inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano comes America’s Big Deal, a live competition series out to lift up America’s greatest small business and inventors by having them sell their products live on-air to home viewers through One Platform Commerce @ NBCU. Hosted by Access Hollywood journalist Scott Evans, the series premieres Thursday, October 14 at 9/8c.

Each week, four entrepreneurs get three minutes to pitch their products. By purchasing their favorite products each week, viewers have an active role in deciding who wins the night (the person with the most live sales) and gets to stand before the panel of retail titans to field what will be life-changing deals.

Watch a sneak peek below.

Viewers can participate in the shoppable competition by scanning the ShoppableTV code that appears onscreen, shopping their favorite products, and completing their purchases seamlessly with NBCUniversal Checkout.

America’s Big Deal is executive produced by DIGA Studios’ Tony DiSanto, Nick Rigg, Shawn Strickland, showrunner Alison Holloway, and Mangano.

