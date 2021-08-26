‘Shark Tank’ Adds 4 New Guest Sharks for Season 13, Including Kevin Hart

Some new sharks are jumping into the tank for the first time when Shark Tank returns to ABC for its 13th season.

The popular business series returns on Friday, October 8, and brings with it four new guest Sharks to preside over the latest product pitches. These include actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who earlier this year invested in sports nutrition-maker Nutrabolt. The Fatherhood star is the founder of venture capital firm Hartbeat Ventures and has made investments in health, wellness, lifestyle and technology companies.

Hart has previously said he wants to inspire more Black people to learn the world of business and taking ownership. “The new trend should be about value,” Hart told CNBC. “It should be about ownership. It should be about equity and understanding business and making that a new hobby.”

He continued: “When you talk about us as Black men, we don’t get the world of business and money taught to us. It’s something that has to be figured out. It’s not in our public school systems. It’s not in our neighborhoods. Financial education just isn’t given to us. I feel like it’s our job to go back and inform, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Joining Hart is Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American and founding partner of SKIMS, Nirav Tolia, co-founder of Nextdoor, and Peter Jones, the sole remaining original Dragon on the BBC’s Shark Tank equivalent, Dragons’ Den. They will appear individually alongside long-standing Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in the 2021-2022 season.

Previous guest Shark, Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND, is also set to return for the upcoming season.

Produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, Shark Tank has become one of ABC’s most valuable franchises, receiving multiple Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. The series gives people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream as they pitch their business ideas in front of the tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons known as the Sharks.

Shark Tank, Season 13, Premiere, Friday October 8, 8 PM / 9 PM EDT, ABC