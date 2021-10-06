‘America’s Big Deal’ First Look: QVC and HSN, Lowe’s & Macy’s Join USA Competition Series

USA Network has officially set its powerhouse retail panel for the new competition series America’s Big Deal.

The first-of-its-kind shoppable live show from Joy Mangano and hosted by Scott Evans will see QVC and HSN, Lowe’s, and Macy’s join forces to lift up the nation’s greatest inventors and small businesses. Participants are invited to sell their products live on-air to viewers at home through One Platform Commerce @NBCU. Every week, competitors will take the stage to pitch their product to America and the person who pulls in the highest dollar sales at the end of the show will win the chance to strike a deal with one of the three retail giants.

Set to premiere Thursday, October 14 on USA Network, America’s Big Deal will introduce viewers to aspiring entrepreneurs who are chasing their dreams by sharing their products in categories ranging from home solutions, electronics, and games to pets among others. By purchasing their favorite products each week using ShoppableTV and NBCUniversal Checkout, viewers will take an active role in deciding who is victorious by the end of the night.

QVC and HSN, Lowe’s, and Macy’s will each have a brand representative on the panel each episode offering competitors a marketplace that they might not have been exposed to previously. Representing QVC and HSN on the show is Joy Mangano who is also the CEO of The Joy Company.

Lowe’s is being represented by a rotating trio of individuals including Executive Vice Presients Marisa Thalberg (Chief Brand and Marketing Officer), Don Frieson (Supply Chain), and Bill Boltz (Merchandising). Meanwhile, Macy’s will be represented by Durand Guion who serves as the Vice President to Macy’s Fashion Office.

“QVC and HSN are unmatched as platforms for reaching millions of passionate shoppers, bringing products to life, and showcasing how a product solves a problem or fills a need – there’s nothing else like it in retail,” said Leslie Ferraro, President of QVC US and HSNin a statement about the company’s role in the new show. “For many entrepreneurs – like Joy Mangano – appearing on QVC or HSN is the big break that helps reach millions of shoppers and turn their ideas into multimillion-dollar businesses. For all brands on America’s Big Deal, QVC and HSN can offer major growth opportunities. We reach nearly 95 million homes through our live TV broadcasts and millions more on streaming, social, mobile, and the web – with authentic, emotional storytelling that drives excitement, brings products to life, and creates trusted relationships.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“We are thrilled to be joining America’s Big Deal and providing entrepreneurs a platform to take their business to the next level,” added Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “Many people may not know this, but Lowe’s began as a small-town hardware store over 100 years ago, and we know how critical small businesses are to the communities we serve. This partnership is our next step in supporting entrepreneurs and offering them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get their products in front of 20 million customers a week.”

“We believe innovation is at the heart of retailing. Macy’s is thrilled to join America’s Big Deal to support the next generation of talented entrepreneurs, offering small businesses a life-changing opportunity to be sold on macys.com and in our stores nationwide, next to America’s best brands,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “At Macy’s, we have a rich history of supporting emerging brands through several of our business accelerator programs. With America’s Big Deal, we hope to inspire customers with exciting new products and brands while helping make a difference in the communities we serve.”

Don’t miss the big premiere, catch America’s Big Deal when it arrives on USA Network this fall. And catch a first look at the fun, above.

America’s Big Deal, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 14, 9/8c, USA Network