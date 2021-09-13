‘La Brea’: Watch the First 5 Minutes of NBC’s New Drama (VIDEO)

The day that everything changes in Los Angeles starts like any other in the La Brea series premiere.

As you can see in the first five minutes, traffic is awful, and Eve (Natalie Zea) and her kids, Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Josh (Jack Martin), are stuck in it near the La Brea Tar Pits & Museum. “Why is driving such a difficult concept in this city?” Eve asks.

Josh is using Izzy’s disability for his college essay (“admissions are competitive,” he says to defend himself). Eve doesn’t like her new boss, though admittedly, she has been late a few times. Her kids have an easy solution: stop driving them to school. Maybe give their dad (Eoin Macken’s Gavin) another chance and make things easier on herself. See, normal, everyday topics of conversation.

Then, everything changes when the ground begins opening up and swallowing people, an ambulance, even a building. Watch the video below to see Eve, Izzy, and Josh trying to escape it, Josh and Eve falling in — as has been teased in promos — and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

La Brea follows what happens when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. But those who fall in survive, finding themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land. Can they work together to survive? Meanwhile, the rest of the world wants answers for what happened. “One family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other,” NBC teases.

The drama also stars Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos.

La Brea, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 28, 9/8c, NBC