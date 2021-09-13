‘Manifest’: Matt Long Confirms He Will Be Part of the Final Season On Netflix

Matt Long has put minds at ease as he has confirmed that he will be back for Manifest‘s fourth and final season when it’s resurrected on Netflix.

Despite recently being cast as the lead in the new NBC pilot, Getaway, Long has stated that he is still on board to return to the supernatural drama. “I don’t know what’s coming,” he said at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmys, “I just hope that Zeke plays a really big part in it, and I’m just really excited and can’t wait to see what it is. We’ve got a few months before we start up, so we’re all really thrilled.”

Long plays Zeke Landon in the missing plane mystery, a hiker who was presumed dead for a year after becoming trapped in a cave. Much like the passengers of Flight 828, Zeke returned to life out of the blue. He was a recurring character in the first season before being promoted to series regular in Season 2.

“I will be back for some of it, and we are just trying to work out the maximum amount that we can,” Long continued. “I love the characters so much, but as you know, the show was canceled. The other show is a pilot. We don’t know what’s happening with it yet. It’s also a really awesome project. So, we’re just trying to work out schedules and everybody wants the best thing for everyone. So fingers crossed that it all works out for the best.”

Manifest was canceled by NBC back in June, and the options on the cast expired after Warner Bros. Television stopped its efforts to find the show a new home. However, in late July, talks reopened with Netflix to revive the series after streaming numbers for the show continued to top the streamer’s most-watched programs. In late August, Netflix announced that Manifest would be coming back for a final season.

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members,” said Netflix’s head of global television Bela Bajaria. “Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

