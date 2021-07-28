‘Manifest’ Star Matt Long Joins New NBC Pilot ‘Getaway’

While the future of Manifest hangs in the balance, one of the series’ main cast members, Matt Long, has signed on for a new NBC pilot, Getaway, alongside Marg Helgenberger (CSI), Jasmin Mathews (The Rookie) and E.J. Bonilla (The Long Road Home).

Manifest fans need not worry, however, as Deadline reports that Long’s contract for Getaway is for one year, so even if the pilot is picked up for a full series, he could still return to Manifest should the canceled drama be revived. The options on the Manifest cast expired last month after Warner Bros. Television stopped its efforts to find the show a new home, though talks have since reopened with both NBC and Netflix.

Getaway is written and executive produced by JJ Bailey (Echo) and Moira Kirland (Madam Secretary) and revolves around a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that is thrown into chaos when a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. Chicago Fire‘s Annie Ilonzeh stars in the lead role as a fearless Army vet who leads the small group of guests in their battle to stay alive.

See Also 7 Things to Expect If 'Manifest' Returns for Season 4 The show could be set for a comeback after getting canceled in June.

Long is set to play the husband-to-be, Jack Pierce, a man who has always gotten everything he wanted. Ever since he fell for Grace Rowland (Mathews), he was determined to make her his wife, just as he was focused on creating a professional career for himself separate from his mother, Senator Charlotte Pierce (Helgenberger), and the family name.

Jack and Grace’s whirlwind courtship has gone from initial meeting to walking down the aisle in just over a year, but their fairytale relationship faces increased pressure as the hotel resort comes under attack. And this shocking situation exposes a side of Grace that no one has seen before.

Bonilla, meanwhile, will play Rafi Salinas, a self-claimed fisherman on the run with his friends from a gang of cartel members. However, Rafi is hiding a dark secret that will put everyone at the resort in danger.