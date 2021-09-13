Bazinga! ‘Young Sheldon’ Is Back in Season 5 Poster (PHOTO)

The fall TV season is kicking off in less than a week so keep an eye out for many of your favorite shows to start transitioning from summer reruns to brand new episodes. One of those is the number one comedy on broadcast television, Young Sheldon. The prequel to The Big Bang Theory is starting its fifth season on October 7 on CBS and following the season finale in May, there are plenty of cliffhangers to address when we kick off.

For one, Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) found his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) running away from home so he joined her. Their parents, Mary (Zoe Perry) and George Sr. (Lance Barber), were having one of their biggest fights in their marriage yet so George Sr. took off and ended up bumping into neighbor Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman) at a local bar. And, bringing the least amount of drama for a change, was MeeMaw (Annie Potts), still happily dating sporting goods store owner Dale (Craig T. Nelson).

While we wait for the premiere to find out what happens next, TV Insider has your first look at the new episodes via the CBS comedy’s Season 5 poster. Check it out below:

Young Sheldon, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, October 7, 8/7c, CBS