Annaleigh Ashford & More CBS Stars Sing the Network’s Primetime Lineup (VIDEO)

CBS is inviting fans to “Feel This Fall.”

For the CBS Fall Preview special (airing Thursday at 9/8c), Tony Award winner and B Positive star Annaleigh Ashford leads quite the musical number to celebrate the network’s offerings. “I feel like something’s off as the world begins to heal/there’s a sense that we all need permission now to feel/we’ve forgotten it’s OK and we somehow feel it’s wrong/so to illustrate my point/I feel like bursting into song,” she sings to kick it off.

After all, the best way to feel is TV, she notes, and she sings about kisses, fights, Emmys (airing on CBS on September 19), and much more. Joining her are fellow CBS stars Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Iain Armitage — rapping about procedurals! — and Annie Potts (Young Sheldon), Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob ♥ Abishola), Wayne Brady (Let’s Make a Deal), and Amanda Kloots (The Talk).

Watch the video below.

For the musical number, Jake Wilson is director, Adam Wachter is music composer, and Connor Gallagher is choreographer. Wilson has directed Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Cher, and Kacey Musgraves. Wachter’s Broadway credits include War Paint, Allegiance, Finding Neverland, and The Addams Family. Gallagher is best known for choreographing Broadway’s Beetlejuice.

CBS Fall Preview, Thursday, September 9, 9/8c, CBS