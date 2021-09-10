‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee Joins Nicole Kidman in Amazon Original Series ‘Expats’

Chicago Med star Brian Tee will star opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming Amazon Original series, Expats, based on the best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee.

Tee plays devoted husband and father Clarke, “who has no desire to exchange his expat lifestyle for American suburbia, until his world is upended and he is faced with an impossible choice,” according to the character description. The series is set against the fabric of Hong Kong and tells “the story of an international community whose lives are bound together forever after a sudden family tragedy.” The series also stars Ji-young Yoo, Sarayu Blue, and Jack Huston.

And Chicago Med fans don’t have to worry about this affecting his role as Dr. Ethan Choi (who’s recovering after a former patient shot him); he will continue to be a series regular on the NBC drama for its seventh season.

“Brian is a deeply compassionate actor with undeniable screen presence — an irresistible pairing with Nicole. We are unbelievably fortunate to have him on board,” Lulu Wang, who serves as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner and directed all the episodes, said in a statement.

Meet Margaret & Clarke. College sweethearts! (She brought the flowers. He brings the dad jokes… 🤣💕) pic.twitter.com/tpomoLoAZW — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) September 9, 2021

“We are thrilled to have Brian’s talent, depth and warmth bring Clarke to life on the screen,” Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head, Amazon Studios added. “He rounds out an incredible cast, we can’t wait for our Prime Video customers to see the thoughtful, moving series that Lulu has envisioned.”

Expats is produced by Amazon Studios and Nicole Kidman and Per Saari’s Blossom Films. Joining Wang as executive producers are Kidman and Saari for Blossom Films, Theresa Park for her Per Capita Productions, Dani Melia, and Stan Wlodkowski. Alice Bell also serves as a writer and executive producer.

Expats, TBA, Amazon Prime Video