‘Nancy Drew’ Trailer: What’s Going on With Nancy & Ace in Season 3? (VIDEO)

Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is back on the case…but is the CW drama moving full steam ahead with her love life and one of the Drew Crew? TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the Nancy Drew Season 3 trailer suggests yes, with a side of “something else has to be going on.”

When the new episodes pick up, a week has passed since the Season 2 finale, in which Nancy’s mystical relative Temperance Hudson returned to Horseshoe Bay with a dark agenda. So much for Nancy’s plans to head to college. Not only must she deal with the escalating supernatural threat, but there’s also a series of grisly murders to investigate — and the clock is ticking.

The other members of the Drew Crew have their own problems. Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim) and George Fan (Leah Lewis) have to deal with her shortened lifespan — and things get shocking for them in the trailer. Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani) is drawn into the practices of her occultist ancestors while dealing with the loss of Odette. Ace (Alex Saxon) is trying to figure out his calling and realizes he may have feelings for Nancy, but that, of course, will get complicated.

Oh, and then there’s the mysterious tarot card reading in the trailer for everyone to worry about: “One of you will be the other’s demise. One of you will betray your true love. One of you will lose your heart.” Watch the trailer above for a peek at Season 3, including a blink-and-you-might-miss-it moment you really don’t want to miss.

Season 3 is also going to see Nancy’s adoptive father, Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), and biological father, Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), finding a way forward with Nancy as a family. Can they really put aside their past conflicts and protect Nancy?

“This season’s adventures will bring Nancy and her friends standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery — culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives,” the CW’s logline teases.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski.

Nancy Drew, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, October 8, 9/8c, The CW