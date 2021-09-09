Queen Latifah Is Back in Action in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Queen Latifah is back to “equalize” wrongdoings in the first look at The Equalizer Season 2, which premieres on October 10 on CBS. Based on the 1980s series of the same name, Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, “an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.”

McCall’s voiceover opens second season first look trailer, saying, “There are things in this world, things that no one should have to experience. And it is my job to make them right.” After an intense bank robbery and police shootout, Tory Kittles’ Detective Marcus Dante calls her for help. “I want your help. There’s something I need equalized.”

Teaming up with Dante to take down bad guys, Chris Noth’s William Bishop offers McCall a piece of warning advice. “Going up against guys like this, watch your back,” he tells her. Following those words of caution, Liza Lapira’s Melody “Mel” Bayani praises McCall’s work. “You are a real-life hero,” she says, “Your legend is growing.”

While helping people in need, McCall still keeps her family’s well-being in check, no matter how unusual her job is. Over breakfast, her daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) says, “Am I just supposed to make small talk like you’re not gonna spend your day going Jessica Jones on bad guys?”

After that we see more clips of McCall kicking butt, and she closes out the trailer saying, “I have done what I can to keep people safe, and I’ve done my best to keep my family safe. It’s what I was put on this Earth to do, and I’m not stopping.”

The Equalizer, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 10, 8/7c, CBS