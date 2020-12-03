Queen Latifah's 'The Equalizer' to Premiere After the Super Bowl on CBS

Queen Latifah's new CBS drama has scored a prime slot to debut.

The Equalizer will premiere on Sunday, February 7, 2021, immediately following the network's broadcast of Super Bowl LV, at approximately 10/9c. It will then move to its regular Sunday night time slot of 8/7c the following week. (The Super Bowl begins at 6/5c and is the CBS's 21st Super Bowl broadcast overall, the most of any network.)

In other post-football game news, FBI has scored the post-AFC Championship Game slot on Sunday, January 24, 2021, again, at approximately 10/9c. It will also air an original episode in its usual Tuesday, 9/8c slot that week. (The AFC Championship Game begins at 6:30/5:30c.)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air a special episode after late local news on Super Bowl Sunday, while The Late Late Show with James Corden will broadcast one in the same spot on January 24.

"The Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in primetime is the ultimate combination to promote and showcase an episode of a highly anticipated new series, a rising procedural drama and our acclaimed late night franchises," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "With these games and the Grammys, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021. I can't think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our mid-season schedule."

The Equalizer, a reimagining of the 1980s classic series, follows Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall, described as "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn." It also stars Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani, and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah.

