‘Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak & Vanna White to Host Through 2024

It seems that Pat Sajak and Vanna White are sticking with Wheel of Fortune for a little while longer as the have pair signed on to continue hosting the game show through the 2023-2024 TV season.

The syndicated program is heading into its 39th season and the news of Sajak and White’s continued roles at the show comes with a few changes. According to Deadline, Sajak’s expanding his responsibilities with an additional role as consulting producer.

This is just one of many changes the beloved series has faced lately after executive producer Mike Richards departed the production following his short-lived run as Jeopardy!‘s permanent host due to past controversies. Wheel‘s announcer Jim Thornton is also expanding his on-screen presence in the show’s latest season as he’s featured at a new podium on stage.

Like many shows over the past year and a half, Wheel has gone through adjustments to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols, but the upcoming 39th season makes way for more updates. On the digital front, Pat’s daughter Maggie Sajak will join the series as a Social Correspondent across Wheel‘s platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

The theme song is getting a modernized arrangement this year, Sajak won’t helm the “Final Spin” of the game, instead, allowing players to be in control. And more money will also be up for grabs with the removal of the “Free Play” wedge from the wheel.

Don’t miss out, tune into the latest season of Wheel of Fortune to see how these changes play out, and stay tuned for more details regarding White and Sajak’s continued presence as hosts leading into the 2023-2024 season.

Wheel of Fortune, New Episodes, Begins Monday, September 13, Weeknights, Check your local listings