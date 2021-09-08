‘Blue’s Clues’: Steve Returns With a Special Message to Viewers (VIDEO)

Nick Jr. is bringing on the nostalgia as the network unveiled a special video message from original Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns to fans on September 7, a day before the show’s 25th anniversary.

Burns, who served as the show’s main host from its 1996 debut through 2002 before passing the reigns to “his brother” Joe (Donovan Patton), is addressing his exit in the video geared towards older viewers. “Hi, you got a second?” Steve begins to address viewers in the video which finds him donning the familiar green-striped shirt and standing in the old Blue’s Clues living room.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

“You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff,” Steve said, launching into the address. “And then one day I was like, ‘Oh, hey, guess what? Big news… I’m leaving. This is my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for a really long time. Can we just talk about that?”

“I realize that was kind of abrupt,” he continued. “I just kinda got up and went to college and that was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

While he reminisces about the past in the segment, he mentions the things that some older viewers are dealing with now ranging from student loans and jobs to their own families. He goes on to thank viewers for helping him get through the tough times and allowing him to move on. “I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you… ever,” Steve shared. “And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

The video is part of Nickelodeon’s ongoing 25th-anniversary celebration of Blue’s Clues which has also brought three generations of hosts together. Uniting with the current host of Blue’s Clues & You!, Josh Dela Cruz, Steve Burns, and Donovan Patton are helping to ring in the milestone at Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon with the “You Can’t Spell Blue Without YOU” music video directed by Burns. Check out Steve’s message, above, and don’t miss the exciting music video, below.