‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Which Pros Are Returning?

Ahead of the reveal of the full list of celebrities competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 30 (on September 8), ABC has announced which pros will be along to help them this fall on Dancing With the Stars.

The female pros for Season 30 are Cheryl Burke, Jenna Johnson, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson. The male pros are Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, and Pasha Pashkov.

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson are returning after not participating in Season 29, while Keo Motsepe and Peta Murgatroyd won’t be back after last season. Check out the photos of all the pros below.

So far, the only celebrity participants ABC has announced are gold medal Olympian Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa. Siwa will also make history by dancing as part of the first same-sex pair in the show’s 30 seasons. The full list is set to be unveiled on Wednesday, September 8 on Good Morning America. (Rumored celebrities include The Bachelor‘s Matt James, YouTuber and Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore.)

However, it won’t be until the live premiere on Monday, September 20, that we find out which pros and celebrities are partnered up for this season. Tyra Banks is back to host Season 30, while the panel of ballroom experts judging include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 30 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC