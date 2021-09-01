‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Reportedly Adds Olivia Jade

Lori Loughlin’s daughter is hoping to take home the Mirrorball Trophy this fall.

Olivia Jade Giannulli has reportedly joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 30, according to E! News. A YouTuber, she doesn’t have any dance experience, and according to the site’s source, competing “is one way that she is taking her life into her own hands, learning from past mistakes and challenging herself in new areas.” Participating on DWTS comes for Jade after her parents — Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — were part of the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Other rumored celebrities for DWTS Season 30 are The Bachelor‘s Matt James (according to Us Weekly) and Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore (according to TMZ). If Matt is competing, that would come after another Bachelor Nation star, Kaitlyn Bristowe, won Season 29.

So far, ABC has only confirmed that gold medal Olympian Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa will be two of the celebrities in the upcoming season of the dance competition. The rest of the cast is set to be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 8.

Judges for Dancing With the Stars include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Tyra Banks hosts.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 30 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC