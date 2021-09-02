Cassie & Jenny Are Back to Solve Another Mystery in ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Poster (PHOTO)

Private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) are back for more of what makes Big Sky so good — mystery and a gorgeous landscape. In fact, both take center stage in the Season 2 key art, which TV Insider is debuting exclusively.

“Welcome to the scenery of the crime,” reads the tagline above Cassie, Jenny, the Montana landscape, and a car wreck, the new mystery of the ABC drama. Fleeing from the scene are four teens, while cash flies away. Check out the full poster below.

“The show picks up right where we left off with Cassie and Jenny dealing with the aftermath of Ronald’s bloody escape. Things get more complicated for Cassie and Jenny when they become involved in a mysterious car wreck that impacts the lives of four young teens,” showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid teases.

Cassie and Jenny will find that there’s more to this car wreck outside of Helena, Montana than meets the eye. “As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers,” the logline for Season 2 teases.

Also back are Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, and Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker. Janina Gavankar and Logan Marshall-Green are new series regulars, playing Ren (who’s connected to the case) and Travis (that “flirtatious face from Jenny’s past”), respectively. Jesse James Keitel, who was a series regular in Season 1, will now recur as Jerrie. And John Carroll Lynch is returning, though details — his character, Rick Legarski, died, but does have a twin — have yet to be revealed.

Big Sky is based on C.J. Box’s books. Joining Reid as executive producers are creator David E. Kelley and Ross Fineman. It is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, in association with A+E Studios.

Big Sky, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 10/9c, ABC