Jamie-Lynn Sigler & More Stars Join ‘Big Sky’ for Season 2 at ABC

ABC is adding more stars to its twisty mystery series Big Sky as The Sopranos vet Jamie-Lynn Sigler joins the mix.

The actress is one of many new additions to the series from David E. Kelley and based on the books by C.J. Box. According to Deadline, other newbies for Season 2 include Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Taylor, T.V. Carpio, and Arturo Del Puerto.

Season 2 follows detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they reunite to investigate a new case. This time around, the action revolves around a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana where they’ll discover the case isn’t as cut-and-dry as it appears.

Joining the new cast members along with Bunbury and Winnick are series regulars Janina Gavankar, Brian Geraghty, and Dedee Pfeiffer along with recurring stars Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, and Jesse James Keitel.

Sigler’s character Tonya will play a key role as a waitress at a local diner. Hiring Dewell and Hoyt to find her mysteriously missing boyfriend, Tonya has some secrets of her own. Kientz will portray Cassie’s teenage babysitter Max, and Johnson is Max’s best friend Harper. Also part of the friend group with Max and Harper is Reid’s character Madison.

Taylor has been cast as Madison’s older brother Bridger, Carpio’s character Rachel is mom to Max, and Del Puerto’s T-Lock is Rachel’s boyfriend. Production for Season 2 is set to take place in New Mexico, a big shift from the show’s Vancouver-shot first season. Stay tuned for more details as Season 2 continues to take shape at ABC.

Big Sky, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 10/9c, ABC

