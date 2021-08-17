‘Big Sky’ Adds Janina Gavankar as Series Regular, Jesse James Keitel Now Recurring

What’s the next case for private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick)? Big Sky‘s new series regular Janina Gavankar is going to be involved.

Gavankar will star as Ren, according to Deadline. “After a simple business transaction results in a messy car wreck involving one of her employees, Ren comes to town hellbent on getting answers,” reveals her character’s description. “Now she must find out who betrayed her, but the more rocks she overturns, the more snakes she will discover. Ren’s moves are calculated and she strongly believes that it is best to keep your enemies close, which may spell bad news for Dewell & Hoyt.”

Yes, the private detectives we last saw separated at the end of Season 1 — Cassie chasing after Ronald (Brian Geraghty), who escaped custody, and Jenny injured after getting shot — are back together for a new case. While investigating that car wreck in Montana, they’ll also encounter unsuspecting teens and someone from Jenny’s past.

Also returning from Season 1 are Dedee Pfeiffer (Denise), Omar Metally (Lindor), Anja Savcic (Scarlet), and Jesse James Keitel (Jerrie). Metally and Savcic have been upped to series regulars, while Keitel is now recurring, according to Deadline.

“In thinking about the second season, there’s going to be something from her past, not Ronald-related, that’s going to come up that’s going to generate another mystery. We’re going to learn more about Jerrie’s backstory,” showrunner Elwood Reid told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale. And planned to be separate from that are “the further adventures of Scarlet and Ronald.”

