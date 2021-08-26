In somewhat unsurprising news, John Carroll Lynch‘s time with Big Sky isn’t done yet. And to be honest, we’re not too surprised, given that Season 1 made us think his character, Rick Legarski, was dead once before really killing him off a few episodes later.

Lynch made the announcement himself during ABC’s Summer Television Critics Association Virtual Press Conference, though we’ll have to wait to find out more details about exactly how he’ll return. In Season 1, it was revealed that Legarski was a twin, though when asked if the brother is identical, showrunner Elwood Reid admitted to TV Insider after the finale, “We have not, to be honest with you, figured that part of it out.” Lynch’s return suggests that he might be.

There’s also the new, very fun teaser for Big Sky Season 2, narrated by Lynch, which ends with him saying, “It’s like my brother always used to say, if you come to Big Sky, you’ll never leave.” Watch it below.

In Season 2, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana. There, they discover there’s more to the case than meets the eye. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

See Also 'Big Sky' Season 2: 7 Questions We Need Answered From who survives to a dead character's twin, the Season 1 finale left off with several major lingering threads.

Big Sky, based on C.J. Box’s books, also stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker, Janina Gavankar as Ren, and Logan Marshall-Green as Travis. (Jesse James Keitel, who plays Jerrie, will now recur.)

Big Sky, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 10/9c, ABC