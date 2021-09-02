John Stamos’ Disney+ Series ‘Big Shot’ to Return for Season 2

John Stamos is still in the game as Disney+ has renewed his basketball dramedy Big Shot for a second season.

Stamos will return as coach Maryvn Korn in the series created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Dean Lorey (My Wife and Kids), and Brad Garrett (Single Parents). Production on Season 2 of the show is set to commence in 2022.

“We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot. The show has touched so many hearts – John Stamos’ brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn – we look forward to season two and beyond,” said Kelley in a statement to press. Big Shot is executive produced by Kelley, Lorey, Garrett, and Bill D’Elia (Chicago Hope). Lorey will also be back as showrunner.

“This show represents everything Disney is to me — family, inclusion, and unity,” Stamos shared in a statement. “But at its core, [Big Shot] is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines.”

“I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow,” Stamos continued. “And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two.”

Big Shot centers around Stamos’ character Marvyn Korn, a former NCAA head basketball coach who’s booted from his position after causing a scene at one of his games. Now, he’s coaching at Westbrook, an elite private school for girls where he learns quickly that his typical approach as a leader doesn’t mesh with his teen team members. Stay tuned for more as Season 2 of Big Shot takes shape at Disney+.

Big Shot, Streaming now, Disney+