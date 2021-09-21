‘Last Chance Transplant’ Highlights ‘Truly Inspiring’ Medical Professionals

COVID-19 has driven home the fact that medical professionals are superheroes. The four-hanky series, Last Chance Transplant, from Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts showcases “the incredible work they are doing all the time,” says Wendy Douglas, TLC’s vice president of production.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, we meet the dedicated members of the elite organ transplant teams and the patients who need life-saving operations. Says Roberts, herself the recipient of a bone marrow transplant, “Their determination is truly inspiring.”

Expect a mix of dramatic tension and joy as you follow the six regular folks in need of organs, including Carlos Calloway, a married father with stage 4 kidney disease who receives help from a stranger.

Says Douglas, “Getting the call that an organ is available is an incredible moment of hope for the recipient.” And a reason for you to get off your couch and cheer.

Last Chance Transplant, Docuseries Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, Discovery+



