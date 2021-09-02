One Chicago Highlights the ‘Heart’ of ‘Med,’ ‘Fire’ & ‘P.D.’ in New Poster (PHOTO)

Wednesdays have heart this fall on NBC.

To be specific, the network using the tagline “One Night. One Heart.” to promote its One Chicago lineup, as revealed in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the key art. Pictured are the casts of Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. above the city’s skyline.

And, of course, we can’t help but speculate about how last season’s cliffhangers are going to play out, given which characters are shown for each show. Check out the images below.

For Med, S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead), Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi), Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer), Dominic Rains (Dr. Crockett Marcel), Marlyne Barrett (Maggie) and new cast members Guy Lockard (Dr. Dylan Scott) and Kristen Hager (Dr. Stevie Hammer) are pictured. We especially love seeing Sharon and Will next to each other, given she fired him in the Season 6 finale. (Torrey DeVitto’s Natalie Manning was the guilty party and confessed. DeVitto and fellow original cast member Yaya DaCosta have left the show.)

With Fire, we see Jesse Spencer (Captain Matt Casey), Taylor Kinney (Lieutenant Kelly Severide), Eamonn Walker (Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, who may have a new title in Season 10), Miranda Rae Mayo (Lieutenant Stella Kidd), David Eigenberg (Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann), Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz), Alberto Rosende (Blake Gallo), Christian Stolte (Randall “Mouch” McHolland), Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett), Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), and Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami). With Kinney and Minoso pictured, does that mean Severide and Cruz definitely survive being trapped underwater? (The actors who play the other two members of Squad 3, Randy Flagler and Anthony Ferraris, aren’t part of the main cast, so don’t read too much into their absence.)

P.D. is represented by Jason Beghe (Sergeant Hank Voight), Jesse Lee Soffer (Detective Jay Halstead), LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater), Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton), Patrick John Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek), Marina Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess), and Amy Morton (Sergeant Trudy Platt). We’re going to assume Squerciati’s presence means Burgess survives — she was last seen being treated in the hospital after getting shot — but anything can happen.

Chicago Med, Season 7 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 10/9c, NBC