New Amsterdam executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider last spring that the Season 4 premiere title “More Joy” is “a proclamation for the season to come,” and based on the first images from the episode, that’s (mostly) true.

“It really is about re-evaluating your life after what we’ve all been through and realizing ‘I’m going to desperately hold on to the things that I love and get rid of the things that don’t bring me joy,'” Schulner added.

Speaking of joy, for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), that means having his daughter Luna in his life and (finally) being with Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). We love what we’re seeing in both cases so far.

It looks like the awkwardness that resulted when Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) learned that the man with whom Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) is in an open marriage is none other than the doctor who offered him a promotion, Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake), will continue. Speaking of workplace conflicts, will Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) find out what her girlfriend, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), did to secure her a residency spot at the hospital?

Another change comes with Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine). He has decided he no longer wants to see patients and is now on a new path.

Scroll down for a look at “More Joy,” including Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, a deaf surgeon Max badly wants to bring onto his staff.

New Amsterdam, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC