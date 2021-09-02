‘New Amsterdam’ Season 4 Premiere: Sharpwin, Reynolds’ Complicated Life & More (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Nora and Opal Clow as Luna Goodwin, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

New Amsterdam executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider last spring that the Season 4 premiere title “More Joy” is “a proclamation for the season to come,” and based on the first images from the episode, that’s (mostly) true.

“It really is about re-evaluating your life after what we’ve all been through and realizing ‘I’m going to desperately hold on to the things that I love and get rid of the things that don’t bring me joy,'” Schulner added.

Speaking of joy, for Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), that means having his daughter Luna in his life and (finally) being with Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). We love what we’re seeing in both cases so far.

It looks like the awkwardness that resulted when Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) learned that the man with whom Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner) is in an open marriage is none other than the doctor who offered him a promotion, Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake), will continue. Speaking of workplace conflicts, will Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) find out what her girlfriend, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), did to secure her a residency spot at the hospital?

Another change comes with Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine). He has decided he no longer wants to see patients and is now on a new path.

Scroll down for a look at “More Joy,” including Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, a deaf surgeon Max badly wants to bring onto his staff.

New Amsterdam, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC

Anna Suzuki as Sandra Fall, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) is probably making Sandra Fall’s (Anna Suzuki) life harder.

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and her residents

Shiva Kalaiselvan as Leyla in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan)

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Meet Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank).

Conner Marx as Ben, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Ben (Conner Marx) and Max

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Sharpwin!

Nora and Opal Clow as Luna Goodwin, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Max and Luna (Nora and Opal Clow) are so adorable!

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Greta Quispe as ICU Nurse Sabrina in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

What are they looking at?

Eric Robinson Jr. as Brandon Dover in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Brandon Dover (Eric Robinson Jr.)

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) had no idea how complicated his life in and out of the hospital was going to get when he returned to New York last season.

Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Did Dr. Lyn Malvo’s (Frances Turner) husband, Dr. Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake), just walk in?

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Andre Blake as Dr. Claude Baptiste in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Reynolds, back in surgery with Baptiste

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) has a new job.

Isabel Keating as Mary Wheeler in New Amsterdam
Zach Dilgard/NBC

Mary Wheeler (Isabel Keating)

