‘Annie Live’ Adds Jane Krakowski, Staging ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Reunion

NBC’s holiday musical event is staging an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt reunion!

Jane Krakowski has joined the cast of Annie Live, airing Thursday, December 2, at 8/7c. The Tony Award winner will star as the larger-than-life Lily St. Regis, the “sassy, sticky-fingered partner of the swindling Rooster Hannigan,” played by her former costar Tituss Burgess.

The cast also includes Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Celina Smith as Annie.

In addition to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Krakowski’s TV credits include 30 Rock, Ally McBeal, Dickinson, and Schmigadoon. She won a Tony for her performance in the musical Nine. Her other Broadway credits include She Loves Me, Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express.

Annie won seven Tony Awards, including for Best Musical. The musical, which premiered on Broadway in 1977, was based on the Harold Gray comic strip Little Orphan Annie, which debuted in 1924.

Annie Live! will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski directing. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

Annie Live!, Premiere, Thursday, December 2, 8/7c, NBC