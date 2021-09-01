‘Riverdale’ Sneak Peek: Is There Another Killer Among the Coopers? (VIDEO)

Dark Betty, take a seat. Because mama is about to show you just how lethal a Cooper can be.

In tonight’s Mädchen Amick-directed Riverdale, entitled “Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery,” we get a stylish and surprisingly horrific anthology of tales, inspired by Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) latest paintings.

In the first, Archie (KJ Apa) is literally confronted by the demons of his military past while mining for palladium beneath the Blossom maple fields, while the kicker explores the origins of the addiction that’s trapped Jughead (Cole Sprouse) somewhere between the facts of his life and the fiction he’s penned. Both are pretty eerie and, honestly, Apa is doing his best work since the episodes surrounding Fred’s death. There’s also an emotionally abusive phone call that should have shut down #Bughead years ago.

But it’s the middle installment that gave us true chills — perhaps because it’s also entirely believable that the Cooper women would have no problem killing someone. In this exclusive sneak peek, Alice (Amick) urges Betty (Lili Reinhart) to off the trucker (Thomas Nicholson) they suspect to be the Truck-Stop Killer. Having nabbed him last week, it seems Betty’s interrogation hasn’t resulted in any usable info on Polly’s whereabouts and for real, Alice is done with it. So she coldly states, as a former Serpent is wont to do, that the guy needs to die. “As your mother, I give you permission… kill that monster.”

Of course, we’re not gonna tell you how it all turns out — think we want to tick off these two?! — but it gets insane. And yeah, there will be blood.