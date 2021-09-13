‘The Neighborhood’ Boss Teases a Season 4 Bombshell for Calvin & Dave

If Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer) thought Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) was too close for comfort before, wait until this bombshell drops! On Season 4 of the sitcom The Neighborhood, Dave takes a genealogy test, revealing the neighbors are distant cousins. “Calvin is less than thrilled,” says showrunner Meg DeLoatch, who previews what else is new on their California block.

• Morning sickness? Dave’s pregnant wife, Gemma (Beth Behrs), is ill 24/7, says DeLoatch. Cue the toilet humor!

Calvin adds “pimp-my-ride pro” to his résumé as his auto shop gets into high-end design, while wife Tina’s (Tichina Arnold) side-hustle baking business finds success. Also, conflict mediator Dave takes on a celebrity divorce that “puts him on Hollywood’s radar,” DeLoatch adds.

• We finally meet troubled local (and butt of many a joke) “Crackhead Victor,” via an intervention, says DeLoatch: “Everyone tries to get Victor back on track.”

The Neighborhood, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 8/7c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.

