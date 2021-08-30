‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Adds Kyle Chandler, Plus Watch the First Teaser (VIDEO)

Coach Taylor is putting on a suit for Mayor of Kingstown.

Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Catch-22) has joined the cast of the Paramount+ drama, revealed in its poster shared across social media by Jeremy Renner (who stars as Mike McLusky) and the streaming service. Chandler will play Mike’s older brother, Mitch, according to Deadline. He’s described as “a fixer both inside and outside the prison system in a town where the prisons are the economic engines to the city at large.”

Paramount+ also dropped the first teaser, telling us, “This is a company town. And the business is incarceration.” Watch it below for a look at the new series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone).

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, who are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. It tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality while providing a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Taylor Handley. Sheridan, co-creator Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman serve as executive producers.

Mayor of Kingstown, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 14, Paramount+