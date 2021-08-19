Paramount Announces Premieres for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Spinoff ‘1883’ & ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Get ready to return to Yellowstone as the series sets its Season 4 premiere for Sunday, November 7 on Paramount Network.

The fan favorite is also getting its first Season 4 teaser, which reminds viewers of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) precarious position at the end of last season. Left for dead on the side of the road, the Dutton family patriarch’s fate is uncertain at this point in time as a threatening voice-over declares, “We’re at war, you and me.”

Along with releasing the teaser and premiere date for Yellowstone, ViacomCBS is announcing premiere dates for Paramount+’s upcoming spinoff 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown. Both new shows will simulcast on Paramount Network after Yellowstone to promote their runs on Paramount+.

Mayor of Kingstown will arrive Sunday, November 14, and 1883 will kick off nearly a month later on Sunday, December 19. “Our strategy is to make Yellowstone, the massive #1 hit with more than 10 million fans, into a global hit franchise under the incredible creative vision of Taylor Sheridan’s world building storytelling,” said Chris McCarthy, President, and CEO, MTV Entertainment. “These new series will debut on Paramount+ and have special premiere day sneak episodes behind Yellowstone introducing this huge audience to these new stories, allowing us to leverage our linear platforms to fuel the growth of Paramount+ which will stream each series exclusively after episode two.”

Yellowstone will continue to tell the story of the Dutton family as they fight to control the borders of their ranch against an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly are the latest performers to join the show as guest stars. Returning cast members include Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, and Will Patton.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is thriving. The show tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality and features a cast comprised of Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.

1883 is the first Yellowstone spinoff and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last frontier of untamed America. As previously announced, the series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

Catch the Yellowstone teaser, below, and don’t miss all three shows when they premiere later this year.

Yellowstone, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, November 7, Paramount Network

Mayor of Kingstown, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 14, Paramount+

1883, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 19, Paramount+