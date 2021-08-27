‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Sneak Peek Proves You Shouldn’t Mess With Raq (VIDEO)

Uh-oh, there’s trouble coming in the August 29 episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and it sounds like someone might regret getting on Raq’s (Patina Miller) bad side, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek. And not just Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) and Marvin (London Brown), who don’t exactly agree with her.

“Some s**t is going down,” Raq says. “And as usual, we’re the last to know.” And this comes as they’re “already running on fumes,” Marvin points out, so it’s horrible timing.

Raq doesn’t seem to be as worried as the others are — or at least, she has a plan on how to handle it. “That s**t is the story of our lives, we always almost out,” she tells them. For now, she’ll “piece together some work” as she tries to figure some stuff out. And that means she needs both Lou and Marvin to take care of things for her.

Watch the clip above to find out what’s going on and see how Raq handles the men’s responses. Plus, what goes down between Lou and Marvin after she walks out of the room?

In Sunday’s episode, “Level Up,” Lou’s new artist showcase — at which Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) is performing — becomes the nexus of the rivalry between Raq and Unique (Joey Bada$$). And at the same time, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) cooks up a drug-selling scheme with Marvin.

