‘Wednesday’ Netflix Series Adds Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Netflix’s Addams family is growing.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams in the upcoming live-action TV series, Wednesday, on the streaming service. She joins the previously announced Jenna Ortega as the titular character and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. (Both Zeta-Jones and Guzmán are guest stars.) Prior to Zeta-Jones taking on this role for this coming-of-age story, Carolyn Jones, Anjelica Huston, Charlize Theron, and Daryl Hannah have played the character in various TV shows and movies.

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday is a supernaturally infused mystery that follows Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She aims to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Zeta-Jones’ TV credits include The Darling Buds of May, Feud: Bette and Joan, Queen America, and most recently Prodigal Son.

The eight-episode Wednesday was ordered to series in February. Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners. Joining them as executive producers are Burton, Steve Stark (Medium, The Event), Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (Respect, Addams Family 2), and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas).

