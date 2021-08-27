‘Meerkat Manor’ Has a Snake Encounter in Rise of the Dynasty’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty is finally returning beginning Saturday, September 4 and we have your exclusive first look at the episode, “Hard Times.”

Continuing the saga of survival revolving around three meerkat families who are descendants of the legendary meerkat matriarch, Flower, Rise of the Dynasty‘s lastest installment sets up a tense face-off. In the sneak peek, above, Bones, comes face to face with a Puff Adder, a venomous viper, and one of the Kalahari Desert’s most dangerous predators.

While the series tracks the three meerkat families’ fight for survival even at times their competition for food and resources in the harsh environment, none of it compares to this. As narrator Billy Nighy warns, “The ambush predator is in no mood to move out of his shady corner. It’s the perfect cover from which to grab a pup,” Nighy says in the clip.

“The Whiskers want it out,” he adds. “Their tactic is to intimidate and confuse the enemy. Their leader has a bad history with snakes.” Despite the high stakes of the situation, the meerkats also look at the scenario as an opportunity, especially for young pups.

“The pups are naturally curious. It’s an opportunity to learn how to deal with snakes, so long as they don’t get too close,” Nighy’s narration continues. What will happen as the meerkats attempt to diffuse the situation?

Find out by tuning into Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty followed by BBC America’s finale for Eden: Untamed Planet on September 4. And in the meantime, mark your calendars for additional episodes of Rise of the Dynasty as the series airs each Saturday on the network.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, Series Returns, Saturday, September 4, 9/8c, BBC America