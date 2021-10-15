‘Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty’: Daisy Struggles With Downsizing in Finale Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty is gearing up for some drama in its season finale airing Saturday, October 16, on BBC America and we have your exclusive first look.

In a sneak peek clip for the episode, Daisy and her meerkat family are having challenges settling into their new riverside home. Together, they find out the cost of downsizing just as Daisy and others are about to give birth.

“These new elevated premises offer a delightful view of the river but there are some serious drawbacks,” narrator Bill Nighy says as the meerkats peer over at the body of water. But why is it such an issue? The narrator breaks it down for viewers simply.

“Firstly, the burrow is a tight squeeze for fourteen,” he shares. “And secondly, with much of their land cut off or underwater, they appear to be stuck with it,” Nighy adds dramatically. Adding to the urgency of the situation is the state of Daisy and her fellow meerkats.

“This downsizing couldn’t have come at a more inconvenient time for Daisy or indeed for Magalie and Mamouf, all of whom are about to give birth.”

Could there be an alternative plan at hand? Or will Daisy be left to contend with the situation she finds herself in? Only time will tell. As for what else viewers can anticipate from the upcoming finale is the threatening of Swift’s position as the Whiskers’ matriarch as well as a young mother’s worst fear realized.

See what unfolds when the finale airs on October 16 and catch the exclusive sneak peek, above, in the meantime.

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, Saturday, October 16, 8/7c, BBC America