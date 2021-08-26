When Will ‘Jeopardy!’ Return for Season 38? Everything We Know So Far

Jeopardy! has really struck a chord with viewers lately, between the search for a permanent host to Matt Amodio‘s winning streak, it’s been quite the rollercoaster ride.

That being said, the biggest question that looms right now is, when exactly will Jeopardy! return for its 38th season? While there is no official premiere date set by the series at the moment, there are several factors at play that could determine the outcome.

Typically, Jeopardy! tends to kick off its new seasons during the Monday of the second week of September with the last several premieres taking place between the 9th and 10th. Season 37’s premiere took place on Monday, September 14, 2020, a little later than usual, but still technically the second Monday of the month.

Should Jeopardy! stick to that pattern, Season 38 is most likely to arrive beginning Monday, September 13, 2021. And while the show is usually prompt about getting episodes out, the past year with Alex Trebek’s death and the obstacle of COVID have set some things off-kilter.

Season 38 of the game show is already in production and had reportedly filmed a week’s worth of episodes featuring executive producer Mike Richards as the host before he resigned due to controversy. Mayim Bialik is taking over in the meantime as more guest hosts are planning to step into the coveted role for Season 38.

It’s unclear if this hiccup in production will delay the show’s return or not, but it wouldn’t make much sense to throw out the episodes Richards hosted as that would cause inconsistencies in the game. So, it’s likely the show should return somewhere in the timeframe mentioned, above, in which Richards hosts the first week of episodes and is promptly followed by Bialik.

Stay tuned as we continue to give updates on the official premiere date and let us know what you think about the show’s Season 38 return in the comments section, below.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listing