‘Supergirl’ Brings Back Familiar Faces for the Series Finale (PHOTO)

As tends to happen with series finales, characters return, and it will be no different for Supergirl when it says goodbye after six seasons.

Series star David Harewood (who plays J’onn J’onzz) revealed that we’ll see Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) again in the finale, with a photo from the set of the three of them and Jesse Rath (Brainiac-5). “The Legionaires,” he wrote in the caption. See it below.

Jordan was a series regular until he left at the end of Season 3 (his character went to the future) and then appeared in three episodes in Season 5. Wood also left at the end of Season 3 and guest starred in the 100th episode in Season 5.

Other glimpses at filming (via paparazzi and seen in the tweet below) reveal that Mehcad Brooks (James Olsen) is also returning, after exiting in the fourth episode of Season 5. His sister, Kelly (Azie Tesfai), is set to pick up his mantle of Guardian this season.

“It would not have felt right if they hadn’t come back,” Melissa Benoist (who plays Kara Danvers/Supergirl) told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t think it would’ve been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn’t come back, so I’m very grateful that they did. It’s always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I’m really glad it worked out that way.” That does leave us wondering just how many other people might be back as well.

“Story-wise, it’s really lovely the capacity in which all the characters return,” Benoist teased of what brings them back. While we have no idea what’ll happen, we do know they’ll all be fighting together, given that they’re suited up.

