HBO Cancels Skateboarding Comedy ‘Betty’ After 2 Seasons

After two seasons, Crystal Moselle’s skateboarding series Betty has been canceled by HBO.

Based on Moselle’s critically-acclaimed 2018 film Skate Kitchen, the teen comedy series followed the lives of a diverse all-girl group of skateboarders as they navigated the predominantly male-focused sport. The series premiered in May 2020 and received a positive reception from critics; it was soon renewed for a second season, which premiered on June 11, 2021.

“We will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Betty,'” HBO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.”

The series starred Dede Lovelace as Janay, Kabrina Adams as Honeybear, Nina Moran as Kirt, Ajani Russell as Indigo, and Rachelle Vinberg as Camille, all of whom originally appeared in Skate Kitchen. Famous pro skateboarder Tony Hawk also made a guest appearance in the series.

Speaking about the show ahead of its premiere in 2020, Moselle said, “I think that the show is almost a microcosm for a bigger idea of women entering into male dominated spaces. To inspire people to do things they think they can’t do and to be a part of a bigger story of women and men being more equal.”

“This show isn’t about skating at all,” she added. “It’s about friendships and women’s relationships and relationships in general, so you’ll be hooked in by the drama.”

Moselle directed every episode of the series. She also executive produced alongside Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Mourad.

The cancellation was first reported by Variety.