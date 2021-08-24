The Original ‘Saved by the Bell’ Franchise Is Coming to Netflix

Whatever your reason for wanting to watch the original Saved by the Bell — maybe you’re feeling nostalgic, maybe you never did, maybe you checked out the revival over on Peacock — Netflix has you covered.. and just in time for back to school!

The streamer has announced that the original franchise is coming to U.S. subscribers on Wednesday, September 15. “Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, Lisa, and Screech are coming to Netflix,” the streamer’s official account tweeted. “Saved By The Bell: The Original Franchise hits Netflix (in The US) on Sept 15! We’re talking all eps from the original series plus The College Years and both TV movies: Hawaiian Style and Wedding in Las Vegas!” (All are currently streaming on Hulu and Peacock.)

The original Saved by the Bell ran four seasons, from 1989 to 1993. The College Years lasted one season, from 1993 to 1994. The two TV movies came out in 1992 (Hawaiian Style) and 1994 (Wedding in Las Vegas, the series finale for The College Years).

Saved by the Bell starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez.

In September 2019, Peacock announced it was reviving the series, with Berkley (Jesse Spano) and Lopez (A.C. Slater) returning from the original in the original cast. (Others guest starred.) The first season dropped on November 25, and a second has already been picked up.

