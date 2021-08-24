Some TV fans may know him best as bumbling chemist Gale Boetticher in the Breaking Bad universe, but David Costabile continues to entertain with his role as hedonistic henchman Mike “Wags” Wagner in Showtime’s Billions which resumes its fifth season beginning Sunday, September 5.

After more than a year off-air, it’s a welcome return for sure as fans were left on a cliffhanger following Todd Krakow’s (Danny Strong) ousting as secretary, leaving Axe (Damian Lewis) and Wags’ future plans in the lurch. “Well, I can’t really tease anything, other than nothing,” Costabile jokes, before teasing,”I can say [that it’s] very distinctly possible that we would continue down this particular perilous path.”

It’s also been one bumpy ride getting back to filming, as Costabile recalls a roughly year-long gap between filming Season 5 episodes. “We finished last March 12th, and we were on the eighth episode of the fifth season at the time,” he details. “We had done about half of it. And we came back at the beginning of March this year and started again.”

When the stars did finally return to set, Costabile shares that they worked on episodes for Seasons 5 and 6. “It was a real mind-bender in terms of the timeline, actually figuring out what was happening when, and not predicting what was going to be happening as you knew the next part of the next season,” he says. “So it was tricky.”

It’ll all be worth it in the end for viewers, though, as the actor promises, “We’re in the midst of making a whole other season for everybody. So there won’t be such a long break for the viewers.”

In the meantime, he’s been busy getting ready for the NFL season with Pepsi’s newly-released “Football Is Calling” promo. The ads see the TV star giving fans a pep talk to convince them to stay at home and watch the game. “I can become quite impassioned about my own point of view if it’s something that I believe very deeply in. So I think there was something very personal about it,” he says of his role in the commercial.

The ad is part of Pepsi’s “Made for Football Watching” campaign, which is also giving fans a chance to score merch on NFLShop.com and exclusive prizes. Catch the fun teaser, below, and stay tuned for Costabile’s return to Billions this fall on Showtime.

Billions, Season 5 Returns, Sunday, September 5, Showtime

