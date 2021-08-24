‘Kin’ Trailer: Charlie Cox, Aidan Gillen & More Star in Irish Gang Drama (VIDEO)

AMC+ is serving up a new Irish gang drama with the help of a star-studded cast in the upcoming series Kin.

Debuting Thursday, September 9 on the streaming platform, Kin tells the story of the Kinsellas, a tight-knit crime family who become embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin names Eamon Cunningham (Ciarán Hinds). A newly-released trailer and key art is teasing all of the action and drama viewers can expect from the series.

The war between Eamon and the Kinsellas is sparked when a boy from the family is murdered. Despite being outnumbered, out-financed, and out-gunned, the Kinsellas continue to seek revenge from their Dublin stronghold as business begins to fail and their associates come under fire.

Can their unbreakable family bond weather the storm? Eamon will try to make sure that it doesn’t, but blood is stronger than anything for the Kinsellas. At the head of the Kinsella family is Aidan Gillen’s Frank, who is joined by Michael (Charlie Cox), Amanda (Clare Dunne), Eric “Viking” Kinsella (Sam Keeley), and Jimmy (Emmett J. Scanlan).

Other stars featured in the series include Maria Doyle Kennedy as Bridget “Birdy” Goggins, Hannah Adeogun as Anna Areoye, and Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy. The eight-part series takes place and was filmed in Ireland. Co-created by showrunner, executive producer, and writer Peter McKenna with Ciarán Donnelly, Kin is sure to be one wild ride. Check out the trailer, below, and don’t miss Kin when it arrives on AMC+.

Kin, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 9, AMC+