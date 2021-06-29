‘Gangs of London’ Begins Season 2 Production & Unveils New Cast Additions

Production on Season 2 of AMC Networks and Sky Studios’ hit series Gangs of London has officially begun as the drama adds several new stars to its strong ensemble.

Created by Gareth Evan and Matt Flannery, the show made its United States debut earlier this year via AMC+ and later on AMC. Season 2 will be set one year after the events of Season 1, as London’s map and soul is being redrawn.

Joining Season 1’s stars Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Michelle Fairley, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Valene Kane, Orli Shuka, and Asif Raza are Waleed Zuaiter, Jasmine Armando, Salem Kali, Aymen Hamdouchi, and Fady El-Sayed.

“We welcome these incredible new cast members aboard the knuckle-gripping ride that is Gangs of London,” said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks. “Season one was an overwhelming success and now a critical darling in the US. We look forward to continuing this breathtaking adventure alongside our partners at Sky Studios, Pulse Films, and SISTER.”

Following the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order in the city is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threaten to disrupt the downward spiral even more. With the Investors viewing the city as a place of ruin, they decide enough is enough. In an attempt to restore stability they license a new gang that only makes way for more drama.

The brutal enforcers bring a new authority designed to terrorize the other gangs into submission, leaving anyone doing business in the city to go through them. Gangs will have to decide where their loyalties lie if they want to survive. Don’t miss it for yourself; catch up on Season 1 and stay tuned for the upcoming episodes.

